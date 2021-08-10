Chrissy Teigen’s Latest Instagram Post From Obama’s B-Day Party joking about Her ‘Therapy’ Sessions

Instagram post from Obama’s birthday party

The 35-year-old John Legend’s wife and ‘Cravings’ author disclosed on social media that she goes to therapy twice a week as a result of her online bullying controversy, which resulted in her being ‘canceled’ on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen expressed her worry in a social media caption while attempting to build an Instagram picture album.

Despite the fact that she has been in emotional distress, she stated humorously:

‘Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three.’

This statement may also be good sign that the therapy is working for her and that she is on the way of getting better.

Chrissy Teigen and her husband attended Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party (claimed to be the social event of the season!) which was held at Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts throughout the weekend. She showed off what her and John Legend wore to the party in six pictures and videos that she posted.

Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Steven Colbert, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom and Rita Hanks were among the celebrities that attended the previous president’s birthday event.

A problematic celebrity

Her presence has shocked given the fact that she was caught in a cyber-bullying incident.

Several celebrities have accused Chrissy Teigen of cyber-bullying, such as Courtney Stodden, Lindsay Lohan, Farrah Abraham and ‘Project Runway’ star Michael Costello.

It all started with Courtney Stodden, a non-binary model, stated that Chrissy told her to commit suicide. When she received those tweets, Courtney was reportedly 16 years old.

Therefore, the accusations against Chrissy Teigen have the potential to ruin her reputation (and this seems to be happening already) and this makes people wonder what were Teigen’s motivations to do such things.

Chrissy Teigen has apologized for her previous actions several times in public, such as in a long Medium statement that she posted on social media. This may be a sign that she genuinely regrets her actions and that she is ready to change for the better (hopefully).

Chrissy was cancelled on Twitter but the supermodel kept posting on Instagram, stating that she was lost and depressed.

People still haven’t got over the scandal and many of them seem to disprove of Teigen’s presence at Obama’s birthday party.

Liked this article? You might also want to read George Clooney and Amal ‘expecting a baby’ after the birth of their twins.