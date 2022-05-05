A$AP Rocky shares his new single featuring “D.M.B.” co-starring Rihanna

Fan favourite rapper A$AP Rocky has finally released his much-anticipated new single, “D.M.B. (Dats Mah B**ch),” in this music video other than the catchy music it also stars his longtime love Rihanna.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old fan favourite rapper teased his fans on social media with a teaser in which he showed a short video clips of him and the 34-year-old FENTY founder. The cover image for the record is an illustration reminiscent of a movie poster that shows scenes from the music video that fans will remember seeing the duo film during a multi-day shoot in New York City’s Bronx neighborhood last summer. A source told the media that the music video involved “multiple” outfit changes for his beloved wife Rihanna and that the couple was “very lovey dovey” between the shoot takes.

“D.M.B.” is expected to appear on Rocky’s upcoming album, All Smiles. In an interview last year, he described his upcoming project to the interviewer as “way more mature” than his past works.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna has starred in one of A$AP’s music videos. Back in 2013, she played his girlfriend in the foreshadowing video for his song, “Fashion Killa.” The couple has also collaborated on music in the past. A$AP was featured on the 2011 remix for Rihanna’s song, “Cockiness.”

The duo’s love story has come a long way since those collaborations; they now await the arrival of their first child in the coming weeks.

Rihanna was recently spotted backstage at the Smokers Club Festival in Los Angeles, rapping along with her boyfriend’s performance and recording moments from his set. During the concert, Rihanna was surrounded by security. The mommy-to-be rocked a look that put her baby bump on display.

It was the first time Rocky has taken the stage since his arrest. The “Praise the Lord” rapper was arrested on April 20 for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) stemming from an alleged incident that took place in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The New York native was released the same day. Rihanna and Rocky have since stepped out for a dinner date and celebrated their baby with a rave-themed baby shower.

A source told that the couple considered canceling the celebration. Instead of the celebration, they together thought that it was important to surround themselves with family and friends.

When it comes to the trendy couple’s bond, as per another source Rihanna is all in when it comes to her lovely husband. “When she’s in love with someone,” the source said, “she’ll do anything for them.”

“Rihanna hasn’t wavered,” the source added. “She loves him. He’s family.”

Also Read: Live Nation is offering tickets at a price of $25 for 3,700 shows including Backstreet Boys and many others