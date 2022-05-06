‘Friends’ and ‘Somebody Somewhere’ star Mike Hagerty died at 67

Mike Hagerty, who was a fan favourite face for his performances in roles acting master classes like Somebody Somewhere, as the building super Mr. Treeger on the longest running show on Netflix Friends and as the surly owner of a used-clothing store on the show Seinfeld, has died. He died on April 29 and this news was made public by Bridget Everett, who played his daughter on the HBO comedy.

“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” these were Everett’s caption on Instagram. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He will be sorely missed.”

Hagerty was known as a character actor, He was able to establish himself in this industry after he was cast as Mr. Treeger on Friends in 1995 and continuously inacted his part until 2001. In 2013, he played a character of Captain McGinley and joined the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. And taking about his recent ventures in 2022, he joined Everett as patriarch Ed Miller in her breakout comedy Somebody Somewhere.

He also had an iconic as well as worth remembering role on Seinfeld 1994 episode “The Raincoats.” which was his one of the most popular episodes. Hagerty played the character of Rudy, who was the owner of a downtown vintage clothing store (New Yorkers got the joke: Rudy’s Antique Boutique was a real-life second-hand shop, beloved by hipsters and NYU students of the ’80s and ’90s) who used to purchase some old beltless raincoats (“The Executive” model) from other characters in the series i.e. Michael Richards’ Kramer and Barney Martin’s Morty Seinfeld. Later, Rudy is shown setting fire to the beloved cabana-wear of Jerry Stiller’s Frank Costanza, his inventory having been infested from the moth-ridden raincoats.

Due to his growing popularity Hagerty also made various appearances on TV shows such as The Wonder Years, The Drew Carey Show, Arli$$, ER and Deadwood.

If someone tries to take a look back on his career, Hagerty made mid-1980s appearances on many other shows like Brewster’s Millions, Married With Children, Family Times and Murphy Brown. In 1987, he appeared on the big screen in the Goldie Hawn-Kurt Russell comedy Overboard.

By the 1990s, his career had gone through many lows and highs and Hagerty soon was a familiar and prolific TV guest star, appearing in Dear John, American Dreamer, The Wonder Years, Civil Wars, Martin, The Building, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Wayans Bros., Sisters and Union Square. He had recurring roles on the short-lived The George Carlin Show and The Home Court.

From 1995 to 2001, Hagerty recurred as the building super Mr. Treeger in five episodes of the NBC juggernaut comedy Friends. He was introduced in the 1995 episode “The One Where Heckles Dies” and later threatened to have Rachel and Monica (Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston) evicted over illegal subletting and got Joey (Matt LeBlanc) to teach him how to dance. Treeger is the last character mentioned on the series, when Monica told Chandler (Matthew Perry) in the 2004 final scene, “I almost forgot – I promised Treeger that we’d leave our key.”

