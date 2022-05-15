Leakers have already exposed that Apple has an unpopular iPhone 14 release strategy, And now Apple has accidentally revealed its subsequent major hardware upgrades.

In his fav Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentions that the code included in the 2nd iOS 15.5 beta release refers to the company’s upcoming generation of yet to be announced Macs. They’ll be coming much sooner than you thought.

Gurman says that the spoilers found in his iOS 15.5 code are because the update will add compatibility with the new generation Macs with all support iPhones (6S and up). Furthermore, iOS 15.5 is expected to launch as early as the next few days, proving to Apple that it has no time to waste.

What, when, and where do you think of these new Macs? The primary date to put on your diary is the date of June 6th, and it’s the day of Apple’s annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers’ Conference). In this conference, Apple will unveil the first glimpses at iOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13, and it is the latter that is likely to be showcased on the new MacBooks based on the rumored M2 chipset.

Gurman himself has revealed details about the M2 line-up, including the M2-based MacBook Air, entry-level MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini models tipped to unveil the chip. The M2 Pro M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips are expected to follow with a 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac Pro later in the year.

Based on the accolades Apple received for its stunning M1 chip and the widespread fascination with M2, it’s not surprising that Apple was eager to upgrade iPhone support before the release date even though it ran the risk of leaking the version of its software.

It’s not surprising that it’s a bet Apple has made before and is now with an iPhone 14 range under ever-increasing pressure; it is likely to do so again. where Apple iPhone 14 series is going to launch in September 2022.