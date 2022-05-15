Eiza Gonzalez, a Mexican actress, is dating Aquaman Jason Momoa after splitting with Lisa Bonet

After ruling on fans heart for more than two decades, fans favourite Aquaman Jason Momoa has been known for his versatility and his capability of adapting to various features that too fluently as an actor, musician, surfer, motorbike fanatic, and more.

As per the recent media reports and news from the social media Jason Momoa and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez are seeing each other.

Both of them are busy in their upcoming projects but were seen having fun together at various events. But as per sources it’s nothing too serious yet between both of them.

Eiza Gonzales, on the other hand, is a Mexican beauty who has captured a wide audience.

Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who were together media’s one of the most demanded couples for over two decades, announced their separation in January of this year. And after hearing this news the couple’s fans were sad hearing this.

“They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X, He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”,

Another person familiar with Momoa’s and González’s lives said: “They’re both working hard, but they’re having a good time together despite their hectic schedules. It’s not a big deal at this point.”

Despite Momoa’s attendance at Eiza’s Ambulance movie premiere in April, the two did not share a red carpet appearance.

When rumours started to spread in the market that famous actor playing Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones was dating Kate Beckinsale, he offered her the jacket he was wearing at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty to dispel them.

He said as follows: “It was cray. Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold,”

She’s lovely, and Jason was simply being a gentleman when he complimented her. “Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”

In January, Momoa and Bonet issued a joint statement announcing that they were “parting ways in marriage”. Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, are the couple’s two children.

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become,” “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life … teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L.”

Also Read: One of the fan-favorite character isn’t going to survive the Season 5 finale of “The Good Doctor”. Find out who will die.