Disney Parks Blog finally gave its fans the much anticipated first look of this year’s lineup for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare at EPCOT. This is all part of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, happening July 14th through November 19th.

Disney representatives said on their blog that beginning for May 24, guests can start to book their desired spot at any of the shows through the Eat to the Beat Dining Package.

The show timings would be at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Also happening during the festival, there will be more than 25 global marketplaces that will be serving up some new menu items across the theme park. Remy’s Ratatouille Hide and Squeak is also back for another year. Families can purchase a map and take part in a scavenger hunt to find hidden Remys around the park. Those who find all the statuettes and return the map will get a surprise.

The festival will run through Nov. 19.

Eat to the Beat Concert Lineup Revealed

July 14-15 – Baha Men

July 16-18 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

July 29-30 – Taylor Dayne

July 31-Aug. 1 – Tiffany

Aug. 5-8 – Joey Fatone & Friends

Aug. 12-13 – The Devon Allman Project

Aug. 14-15 – Christopher Cross

Aug. 19-20 – Journey former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri

Aug. 21-22 – Air Supply

Sept. 2-3 – Southern Avenue

Sept. 4-5 – Kris Allen & David Cook

Sept. 9-10 – Hoobastank (NEW)

Sept. 16-17 – Los Amigos Invisibles (NEW)

Sept. 23-24 – BBMak

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 – Stokley (NEW)

Oct. 2-3 – Sheila E.

Oct. 7-8 – Mark Wills

Oct. 9-10 – 38 Special

Oct. 23-24 – Billy Ocean

Oct. 28-31 – Hanson

Nov. 4-7 – Boyz II Men

As informed Earlier Disney already announced the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival dates on which it will run from July 14 through November 19, 2022. Overall this is a 128 days long running festival where people come to eat, drink, and explore! With more than 25 cuisine variations at the Global Marketplaces, you’ll want to bring your appetite.

Disney reveals more about the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which will occupy an 18-month-long stint at the Walt Disney World Resort for its milestone 50th Anniversary celebration.

Also Read: Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse coming together for Rockzilla summer tour featuring bands like Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves