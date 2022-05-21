Greek Cup Final Fans Clashed with Police Officials before start of Soccer Final Game [Live Updates]

The fans from Greek Cup finalists Panathinaikos and PAOK have thrown flares and clashed with police in the Olympic stadium prior to the game on Saturday delay of start of the game.

A violent incident broke out about within an hour prior to the time the match was scheduled to begin, as fans began arriving in the arena.

Panathinaikos as well as PAOK fans attempted to get into the empty seats separated by riot police. intervened through tear gas in order to disperse the crowd.

Greek soccer is plagued by violence both on and off the field, and the authorities have repeatedly pledged to take care of the sport. Fighting between fans of football are common before and following a match and it’s not unusual for a game to be disrupted due to crowd disturbance or an disturbance, despite the severe fines.

It has tightened the rules to prevent violence at sporting events after the death of a soccer fan aged 19 in the year 2000 in the midst of what is believed to have been an assault from opposing supporters.

Athens Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece – May 21 2022. Police and fans fight inside the stadium prior to the game begins as it is delayed.

The fans from Greek Cup finalists Panathinaikos and PAOK were armed with flares and fought with police in the Olympic stadium prior to the game on Saturday delay of the game. There was violence just within an hour of when the game was scheduled to start when fans began to arrive to the venue.

Panathinaikos along with PAOK fans attempted to get into the empty seats that separated fans, and the police intervened by using teargas to disperse the crowd. Greek soccer is afflicted with violence both on as well as off the field, and the authorities have repeatedly pledged to end the violence. The fights between football fans are common before and after games and it’s not unusual for games to be interrupted by crowd violence or an invading group, despite the hefty fines.

It has tightened the rules to prevent violence at sporting events following the murder of a 19-year-old soccer player this year during something believed to be the result of an attack carried out by opposing supporters.