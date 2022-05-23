Hundreds of critically endangered Turtle released into the Chambal river on the Occassion of World Turtle Day

Hundreds of turtle hatchlings of some critically endangered species such as the Red-crowned roofed turtle (Batagur kachuga) and the Three-striped roofed turtle (Batagur dhongoka) released in the lower Chambal river area on Sunday after the Leading menswear brand Turtle Limited (Ltd.) Announced their collaboration with the Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) to commemorate World Turtle Day, which is celebrated across the globe on May 23. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Turtle Ltd and TSA on this occasion. These two together formed an international conservation organization, whose main motive is to save fresh water turtles before they become extinct.

Throughout past few years, fresh water turtle population whether in India or considered across the globe has been diminishing at an alarming rate, as result of which the Kolkata based apparel brand participated in the Turtle conservation project at Chambal in Etawah and take it up as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility endeavour. On behalf of Turtle Ltd. Their Marketing Head Ms. Narinder Kauur and on behalf of TSA, Dr. Shailendra Singh, the frontrunner of turtle conservation in the country, were present during signing of the MOU.

“We are committed to the cause of sustainability to people, planet and society and as a part of this commitment framework Turtle Ltd. has collaborated with the expertise of TSA, to engage and contribute in activities and projects related to turtle conservation and also the preservation of the surrounding flora & fauna. We as representatives of Brand Turtle Ltd. thus see this as an opportunity for us to give it back to the society and environment,” said Mr. Rupam Deb, Brand Manager – Turtle Ltd on the occasion of the release of the hatchlings of the rare species.

Also present was Dr. Saurabh Dewan, Development Researcher, TSA, who said, “Chambal conservation project, initiated in 2006, jointly with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department is one of the flagship projects that is focused on two of the most threatened fresh-water turtles of the country – Red-crowned roofed turtle and the Three-striped roofed turtle, protecting around three hundred nests of the two species around Chambal every year.”

Dr. Arunima Singh, Project Officer, TSA India added, “These nests are guarded in 24*7 manned river-side hatcheries and the hatchlings are immediately released at the natal sites from where the nests are recorded, in a measure to minimize depredation of eggs and long term population supplementation.”

The TSA India program is managed by Indian conservation biologists, scientists & researchers seeks local solutions to contribute towards saving turtles. TSA is carrying out various such conservation of turtles across five different places across India – West Bengal, Terai Region and Chambal regions in Uttar Pradesh, North-east India & South India.

