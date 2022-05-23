Theis will be on the bench on Monday’s Game 4 with Miami, George Balekji of NESN says.

Theis started in Game 3 in Game 3 with Robert Williams (knee) sidelined and, With Williams returning to the lineup on Monday The German big man is expected to shift to a more limited role on the bench.

Theis completed Game 3 with three rebounds, one point as well as one assist, and two turnovers over 11 minutes.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will be in the lineup on Monday for the team’s game against Miami Heat.

WHAT IT MEANS:

Williams was unable to play Game 3 in Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals due to left knee pain. Although he entered Monday having a doubtful tag Williams has been given the green light to step onto the court for Game 4. He’ll also be able to start immediately with this crucial game which will see Daniel Theis back to a bench position.

Our models predict Williams to score 8.0 points. 8.3 rebound, 2.0 assists, and 27.7 FanDuel points over 25.4 hours of play.