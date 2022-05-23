Tornado Warning: Moore and Randolph County are under High Alert Weather Forecast

Parts of Moore County Placed Under Tornado Warning Monday Afternoon

The National Weather Service announced a Tornado Warning for areas of Moore County Monday afternoon.

The alert noted the following: Northwestern Moore County, Northwestern Lee County and Southwestern Chatham County were placed under the notice in the 249th minute of 2:49 p.m.

“A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles west of Carthage, moving northeast at 45 miles per hour,” the alert stated.

“This dangerous storm is expected to occur close to Carthage at around three p.m. as well as Sanford and Goldston at around 3:20 at.

Other areas that are affected by this tornadic storm comprise Seven Lakes, Gum Springs, Cumnock, Harpers Crossroads and Highfalls according to the alert.

A tornado warning has been is issued in Randolph County and surrounding areas

A warning for a tornado is in effect for regions all over the Piedmont which includes Southwestern Randolph County, until 2:45 p.m.

It was issued by the National Weather Service in Raleigh at the time of the tornado warning, it includes Southeastern Davidson County, Northwestern Montgomery County, Southwestern Randolph County as well as Northeastern Stanly County.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 1:59 p.m. after having observed a storm with the potential of creating one near Albemarle. It was seen moving Northeast at 45 mph.

The National Weather Service warns that debris flying around could pose a risk to anyone who is caught outside.