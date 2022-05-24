Casper Ruud was on born 22 December 1998 and currently is an 23 years professional tennis player. After his performance in 2021 he has become the tennis sensation. Norway is not at all a country which is popular for its tennis stars but Casper changed this definition and became first Norwegian to win an ATP title (having won eight, seven of which were on clay courts) and to reach an ATP Tour Masters 1000 final.

As mentioned earlier, 2021 was his dream year this as a result of that he reached his career-high singles ranking of world No. 7 on 4 April 2022, which made him the highest ranked Norwegian player and for (surpassing his father, Christian Ruud). He also has a career-high doubles ranking of world No. 133, achieved on 12 July 2021. Ruud is considered one of the most promising and most loved budding talents of his generation, and that too playing among the best currently active clay-court players in the world.

Casper Ruud has currently won a total of 6 ATP titles – out of which five came earlier in 2021.

Casper Ruud 2021 Statistics

Tournament Final opponent Scoreline Title number

Argentina Open (2020) Pedro Sousa 6-1, 6-4

Geneva Open (2021) Denis Shapovalov 7-6(6), 6-4

Swedish Open (2021) Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3

Swiss Open (2021) Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2

Austrian Open (2021) Pedro Martinez 6-1, 4-6, 6-3

San Diego Open (2021) Cameron Norrie 6-0, 6-2

Geneva Open (2022) Joao Sauda 7-6, 4-6, 7-6

Casper Ruud retained his Geneva Open title by beating Joao Sousa 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) in the final on Saturday. One day before the French Open starts in Paris, eighth-ranked Ruud’s seventh career title on clay courts lifted his record in finals to 8-3. The Norwegian has never been beyond the third round at Roland Garros. Ruud has been drawn in the first round against French fans’ favorite, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and the match is still going on, Tsonga will retire after the tournament.

Ruud showed incredible talent at the starting of his career. If some had seen him in his early tennis days the spark of his talent would definitely be seen and will get that he was a player to watch out for in the future. He had a good junior career and has steadily risen up the rankings since he turned professional in 2015.

However, not even his biggest supporters could have predicted the kind of year he had in 2021. He went from being a top 25-ranked player to a top-10 player in the space of a calendar year.

