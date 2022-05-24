Major fire at a towing company in industrial area of Los Alamitos, Firefighters still battling the Fire

As per the recent report of various media agencies such as Fox11 and other the Firefighters battled a major fire at one of the towing companies in the industrial area of Los Alamitos.

The fire was first reported early morning at 5:30 a.m. at one of the largest warehouses at 10852 Kyle Street, which is the home or the main building of the towing company. Several engines and trucks from Orange County Fire Authority and Long Beach Fire are working to help put out the fire, and protect neighboring buildings.

Many media organisations also spotted vehicles and other objects in the parking lot of the building which was on fire. The fire is sending up a massive plume of smoke over the area.

Firefighters called for a third-alarm at about 6:30 a.m. as the firefight dragged out. According to the reports of OCFA, the overhead wires and the potential collapse due to the huge volumes of water being poured onto the building to set off the fire is one of the key challenges faced by the firefighters. And to prevent further spread of the fire a hazardous team is also present on the scene.

Firefighting Officials responded to media and that they have secured the impacted area just to make sure that the impact area does not increases and fire stays contained to the initially affected building only and does not spread.

As of now no injuries have been immediately reported from the site.

