150 Deportivo Cali Fans are Arrested in Argentina before the game | Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali LIVE News

Verdiblanco supporters have been detained, escorted and monitored by security personnel and some of their tickets to Copa Libertadores were confiscated. Copa Libertadores game were even taken away.

While being escorted with the Police of Buenos Aires, 150 Colombian fans of Deportivo Cali club who went to Argentina for the final fixture of the Group Stage, against Boca Juniors, were arrested by the force of the public in the capital city, in the course of a search where knives were discovered on the players.

At least 15 knives carried by Verdiblanco fans were confiscated by uniformed policemen who were from Buenos Aires, after the Valle del Cauca barristas gathered in front of a hotel, in which the team of sports headed by Rafael Dudamel spent the night.

However, the Conmebol Libertadores match is scheduled for at 7:15 p.m. at. On Thursday 26 May in to the beginning of the morning the sugarcane workers were spotted in zones near at the Xeneize Stadium, from where fans of the Racing Club de Avellaneda could be seen arriving to claim the flag that had an official stamp from Burzaco which was taken from them on the 18th of May. at El Cilindro.

As per what was reported by the TN Argentina media outlet, the Cali supporters were armed equipped with screwscrewdrivers, glass bottle and razors, and knivesto get into La Bombonera on the night of May 26. This is how Marcelo D’Alessandro, Minister of Justice and Security of Buenos Aires.

In the meantime, the Racing baristas were waiting to see when the Cali supporters gathered to the ambush to begin and to identify the thieves of Burzaco’s flag to do the blame for themselves and to try to retrieve this flag.

Through the intervention of infantry units, city police, the patrol officers and divisions that specialize in the area, the government of the capital was able prevent a possible conflict between sugar industry on Argentine soil prior to the ground battle against Boca that could escalate into a tragedy or act of violence, such as the one that was witnessed on May 25 at a railway station within the city .

Then 50 sugar addicts were taken into custody, 17 detained, and around 50 tickets to games like the Copa Libertadores game were confiscated. Minister Marcelo D’Alessandro informed TN that they had to first examine their trackability in order to rule out that they were smuggled in illegally

In the meantime, officials from the Criminal Conduct Division of the Sports Events Directorate of the City Police evidenced that the fans were carrying within their hands an official flag that was belonging to that of the Colombian club (La Pandilla De Camilo) that was shown in the videos , where they held their Racing Flag. While conducting the search, some Deportivo Cali fans attempted to flee, but were stopped by local security and found an entire arsenal prepared to fight.

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali LIVE today: to earn the right to play in Round 16 in Copa Libertadores 2022.

Boca Juniors will receive this on Thursday, May 26 at Deportivo Cali from Colombia in a match that is that is valid until the 6th day in group E for the Libertadores Cup 2022. The local players will attempt to take home the trophy at La Bombonera to secure their qualification to an early round in the continental tournament. Be aware of the happenings of this spectacular international game.

Boca Juniors: Rossi, Figal, Izquierdoz, Rojo, Fabra, Varela, Fernandez, Romero, Zeballos, Salvio, Benedetto.

Deportivo Cali: Of loves; A. Gutierrez, Burdisso, Caldera, Mafla; Camargo, Congo, Vasquez, Velasco; T. Gutierrez, Gonzalez.

How can they achieve that? The team coached by Sebastian Battaglia has an important positive mood after winning the Argentine League Cup the previous weekend following a 3-0 win over Tigre 3-1 during the championship. Goals scored by Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra and Luis Vazquez gave the ‘xeneizes the victory, and added another trophy.

On an on the international stage it has been uneven. It is the fact that he’s had two wins, lost 2 games, tied one and lost 2 results that put him in the third spot with seven points, which is one ahead of that of Colombian group (1st) as well as Corinthians of Brazil (2nd). This team has the highest score difference. Because of this,”gauchos” are under the responsibility of achieving an advantage to get past the challenge and not rely on any other marker.

Boca Juniors is the new King of Argentine soccer following their victory over Tigre at the end of the game.

The “coffee growers” team has not been able to go well within the Dimayor League. Over the last five matches they’ve had negative results: 2 draws, 2 losses and one win, which is why they find themselves in the last box, which has 18 units. The 3-0 victory over the Patriots have pushed them into a rut that they’ll have to rectify in the Clausura to avoid having to be a part of relegation.

But the situation is quite different in the south american contest. They lead the group mentioned above with 8 points, however, as with Boca Juniors, they have the desire to win the three teams to stop the other results. If they lose, they could be forced for them, in the worst scenario to finish third and gain access to the South American, but it is not the intention to be this group “sugar” and they will be heading towards Buenos Aires with everything.

The Venezuelan manager, Rafael Dudamel, will be confident of his strongest players to secure the win. John Vasquez is the front John Vasquez He is among the key figures, having scored 3 goals and one assist in the five games played within the Libertadores. One of them was during the 2-0 victory in the opening match of the match against Boca on the Deportivo Cali Stadium. Another was the creation by Guillermo Burdisso.

The team ‘Blue and gold is not going to have all the players for this duel. The Peruvian team, Luis Advincula (injury) and the ‘coffee’ side, Sebastian Villa, (suspension) will be absent. In their place are Nicolas Figal and Exequiel Zeballos respectively. However the Calenos will be arriving with their entire team seeking to be a class.

“Although we have a game to close this part, which is our participation in the Cup, hopefully we can say present and continue,” he added. Sebastian BattagliaManager of Boca Juniors.

In the meantime, Deportivo Cali goalkeeper, William De Amoressaid the following: “We all know the importance of an international match, it is very important for our aspirations to go to the round of 16 and try to do as we do in all matches, prepare ourselves to the fullest to compete and know that We have the possibility of going to the round of 16”.

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali Prediction, Video Betting Tips & Odds

Boca Juniors of Argentina and Deportivo Cali of Colombia clash in the final game of the day today in Estadio Alberto J. Armando on Matchday 6 of 2022’s Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Find out how you can live stream or watch this match in the US as well as the preview of the game, as well as information about the game, betting tips, and odds.

Boca Juniors will host Deportivo Cali on the 26th of May, 2022 at 8:00 pm (ET) in the Estadio Alberto J. Armando (La Bombonera) in Buenos Aires, on Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. You will find all you need to know about the Group E Copa Libertadores soccer game, including the preview, the information about the odds, predictions and storylines, as well as the best way to stream live or watch the game for free online from the US. If you are somewhere in the United States, you can stream it online on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be both their 6th Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. As expected, Boca Juniors of Argentina have been able to win three occasions in the past; Deportivo Cali of Colombia have only won one time but the final game been the draw.

Their last game took place on the 6th of April, 2022 and ended with an 2-0 victory by Los Verdiblancos at the Estadio Deportivo Cali in Cali. The match is expected to be an thrilling match when they meet twice in the year at the same time, this time in the group stage for the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali: Storylines

Boca Juniors have done disappointingly in the Group Stage. In their five games they won twice, draw once and lose twice. In contrast, Deportivo Cali have a better record with 2 wins and two draws and one loss over all five Group Stage matches.

The Xeneizes are currently in the third spot of Group E, with seven points from five games to date. In contrast the Green-Whites sit two places above them, and are on the top in their Group E table eight points gained in five games.

The two teams aren’t known for their long-running history of matches since their first match was played on March 11 in 2004, and ended with a 1-0 win for the Argentinaian team. Because of this thrilling match and we’ll determine if one or the other of these teams will take the three points in the final day of play.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boca Juniors vs Deportivo Cali in the U.S.

2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 6 game between Boca Juniors and Deportivo Cali scheduled for Thursday, at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN Sports CONNECT, beIN Sports in Espanol and beIN SPORTS within the United States.