Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez headlines main event at UFC Fight Night in Long Island on July 16

Featherweight category fighters Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are about to face off each other on July 16 in an upcoming five-round main event at the next UFC Fight Night card in Long Island.

UFC officials finally announced the pairing on previous Thursday and fans are hyped up for this one.

Ortega who is a two-time title contender weighing at 145 pounds. Ortega has successfully kept himself on the top of the rankings in the UFC since just over the past few years while maintaining an impressive record which includes his iconic wins over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, Cub Swanson and Frankie Edgar.

It’s quite a rare thing that Ortega losses his fights. Till now he has an impressive record with only two losses listed on his name but both of them are in championship fights. His first loss was against Max Holloway in 2018 and then his most recent set back was in Fight of the Night with Alexander Volkanovski this past September.

He’ll look to get back on track when he faces Rodriguez, who is also coming off a loss to Holloway in his most recent appearance in the octagon.

Overall, Rodriguez has gone 2-1 with one no contest in his last four fights with wins over Jeremy Stephens and “The Korean Zombie” while dropping a decision to Holloway last November.

Rodriguez is regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in the featherweight division, thus he seeks the biggest win of his career when he faces Ortega in the main event on July 16.

The card will be taking place at the UBS Arena on Long Island where fight between these two will not be the only one but some more fights are also expected to be added to this list in coming weeks.

Volkanovski, on a 21-fight win streak that began in 2013, will defend his featherweight title against Holloway for the second time at UFC 276. It’s the third time they’ve faced one another, with Volkanovski winning by unanimous decision first, then by split decision in the rematch.

