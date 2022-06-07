Hemet Plane Crash: Pilot seriously injured in as a plane crashes into a house in Hemet

A plane crashed into the backyard of one of the Hemet home early on Tuesday, in which the pilot was informed to be seriously injured.

In one of the earliest photo posted on social media by CBSLA showed that the plane crashed through a wall and nearly hit a home. Video recorded by a passing vehicle showed orange flames and big clouds of smoke coming directly out of the plane from the crash site.

The crash happened at in the Evening at around 9:30 p.m. in the area near around Warren Road and Mustang Way. The pilot was reportedly out of the plane and walking around, but was taken to a hospital for burns he suffered in the crash.

Video from Sky 2 showed the cockpit of the plane was left a burned wreck. The plane apparently hit the home’s cement block wall in the crash.

The crash less than a mile away from the Hemet-Ryan Airport, but it’s unclear if the plane was taking off or landing.

The Hemet Police Department, Hemet Fire Department, CAL FIRE and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

AIR7 HD captured the scene, showing the small plane had ripped through a field before crashing into the wall of the backyard of the house.

The front end of the cockpit appeared to be completely destroyed.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment but has yet to receive a response.

No one in the house was injured.

