Hera Pheri 3 shooting begins with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Hera Pheri was much discussed during the casting of Hera Pheri 3 in 2022. In response to Akshay Kumar’s decision to leave the series due to screenplay issues, fans on social media expressed their displeasure and asked to see their Khiladi (Khiladi) return in the character of Raju. Khiladi will reprise his role as Raju in Hera Pheri 3. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has resumed discussions with the actor in response to public demand, a month after Akshay announced his departure from the movie.

Even though the story was widely shared, some people on social media believed it was phony and even poked fun at the author for using clickbait news headlines. The Original Hera Pheri trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal gathered at Empire Studios in Mumbai a week ago to discuss the franchise’s future, as we once more exclusively revealed. On Hera Pheri 3, this was their initial formal encounter. Another intimate update on this great comedy film is now available. According to our sources, the Hera Pheri 3 cast, which includes Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, acted in Mumbai today.

Hera Pheri Gang Reunites

“The original Hera Pheri ensemble reunites to carry on this cult phenomenon. Even though there have been several conversations over the screenplay over the last few months, the crew is now certain that Hera Pheri 3 will live up to all the hype and expectations surrounding Hera Pheri 3. An individual with knowledge of the matter claims that the actors Firoz Nadiadwala, Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel are all ready to reprise their roles as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao.

It’s interesting to note that the original Hera Pheri debuted in 1999 at Mumbai’s Empire Studios. Now, 24 years later, it feels as though life has come full circle. In addition to the original Hera Pheri, Hera Pheri 3 will feature many well-known performers in the comic book industry. More details regarding the entire extended ensemble of India’s most well-known comic franchise will make public in the coming days. Although the director’s name is still unknown to us, we will be breaking news on that as well in the coming days.

In the last 17 years, Hera Pheri has developed a cult following among viewers thanks to actors like Paresh Rawal as Baburao, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Akshay Kumar as Raju. The third part’s enthusiasm was amplified by the meme community. Aand now that production has begun, we anticipate that the buzz will only grow.