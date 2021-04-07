Amazon.com App Daily Quiz 7th April 2021: Quiz Date, Time, Prizes, Get All The Answers Here.

What is Amazon App Quiz?

For those who are not yet aware, there is a quiz held in the Amazon.com app where you have to answer five different easy questions and you can get exciting rewards if you are the lucky one. All the Amazon.com users are participating in it and are getting a huge amount of prizes as their amazon account credit which can be used for shopping on Amazon.com or its app after the contest.

Amazon App Quiz 7th April 2021:

For today’s quiz, there is a set of 5 easy questions and the only thing you need to do is to answer all the questions correctly so that you stand a chance to win the reward because today’s that is 7th April 2021 quiz winners will be rewarded with Rs 25000 worth of Amazon credit which can be used on both amazon.com website and the app and will not only remain limited to one but 10 winners. That means 10 lucky winners will receive the ultimate prize of Rs 25000. If you miss today’s Quiz time then no need to worry because it is being held daily between 8 am to 12 pm.

Amazon Quiz Questions and Answers:

Before moving to today’s questions and answers let’s take a look at the quiz details.

Today’s Quiz Prize: Rs 25000 Amazon.com Quiz Date: 7th April 2021 Amazon Quiz declaration date: To Be Announced

How to check Amazon quiz winners List?

You can easily check amazon quiz winners by select the quiz you participated in amazon website and check your name on the winner’s list. amazon quiz winners are also intimated by amazon via mail. winners can get them featured on the amazon quiz page by tweeting their prizes with the hashtag “#WonAOnAmazon”

Here Are Answers for Today’s: 7th April 2021 Amazon Quiz Contest

Question 1 of 5:

Which Indian state is the host of the Indian Women’s League 2021 football tournament?

The answer is- Odisha

Question 2 of 5:

Which film won the 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Drama film?

The answer is- Nomadland

Question 3 of 5:

Who has developed and launched a secure messaging application named Secure Application for the Internet (SAI)?

Question 4 of 5:

In which place will you find this important American building?

The answer is- Washington D.C



Question 5 of 5:

With which festival is this candy associated with?

The answer is- Christmas