Thu. Nov 26th, 2020
ICC Awards of the Decade has been announced, Kohli In Player Of the Decade Category

Bymanmohan

Nov 26, 2020 ,
ICC Awards of the Decade

The International Cricket council had decade Awards that will be recognize by the voters among the best players across the cricket over the past 10 years and that for the first time of the fan’s voice will be at the heard in the selecting of the winners across the categories that including with the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Hey hoe Flint Awards which is celebrated with the best in overall player from the men’s and women’s game over the past ten years. The fan vote will make up to 10 percentages of votes from an expert of panel will make up with the remaining 90 percentage. The Fans will be provided with the provide 100 percentage of the vote for the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade from a list of the past winners since 2011.

The voting time will be open from 2.30pm on Wednesday 25th November and it will be closed at 12.00am on Wednesday 16th December. Their Fans can also register using website icc-cricket.com/awards and they can vote for those short listed by an Awards Nominations Committee is based on the performances during the period of 1st January 2011 to 7th October 2020.

ICC Awards of the DecadeThe top prize given to voters is on a once in a life time and experience at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in India, including with the flights, accommodation, and along with the pitch side access to a Super 12s match. Other prizes that are include 15 Oppo Reno 4pro mobile phones, 45 pairs of match tickets, and 50 $50 vouchers redeemable at the official T20 World Cup merchandise shop at the tournament.

The nominees for each of the categories have been determined by the Awards which have been nominated by the Committee. They will select the member according to the on field performances and overall achievements from at least five years during the period. The Award winners will be announced within next month and will culminate in a special ICC Awards of the Decade will be premiered as digital show and it would be the broadcast on the ICC digital channels and it will take a account to the fans’ who had votes as well as those by a global panel of journalists and broadcasters.

For the give Award is 1 to 9 as listed the results of the Voting Academy’s selections will at 90% share of the vote, with their fans’ vote counting for 10%. Decade Award for the ICC Spirit Cricket, the winner have some category and that will be determined by their fan vote and it will be on ICC’s digital channels.

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

