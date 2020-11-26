Jallikattu Malayalam movie is India’s Entry For 2021 Oscars

Jallikattu was a Malayalam movie which was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, his movie has been selected as India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards, Anounced by the Film Federation of India on Wednesday. Jallikattu, which was unanimously chosen from 27 entries across Hindi, Marathi and also in other languages it is about a tribe of men coming together to stop a bull that has run amok in their village. There were totally 27 films that had been entered in to the film race from Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi. The film that was nominated by the jury members and it is represented by India for the Oscars for the Malayalam film Jallikattu, this has been said by Rahul Rawail was a chairman and a jury board of Film Federation of India has said in an online press conference.

Film was about the human beings and animal

It is a film that really that brings out the raw problems which are there in human beings and that was we are worse than an animals, he said. The film which is derives its name that from the popularity that yet controversial to by the bull that taming event from the south and it is based on a short story Hareesh. It features actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, Antony Varghese and Santhy Balachandran.

Production of Jallikattu

Calling Pellissery a “very competent director”, who is known for several critically acclaimed films like Angamaly Diaries and Ea Ma Yau, Rawail said Jallikattu is a production that the country should be very proud of. The whole film talks about an animal that has run amok in a butcher’s shop and the film that has been depicted wonderfully and it has been shot very well. The emotion that comes out really moved all of us to have it selected, said the chairman. On September 2019, Jallikattu had been premiered on the Toronto which is the International Film Festival and it is received by the widespread of critical acclaim. The movie that was particularly with a praised for Pellissery’s spectacular directing effort that ably supported by Girish Gangadharan’s cinematography and Renganaath Ravee’s wild sound design work. In 2019, the movie Pellissery also won the best director trophy at the 50th International Film Festival of India last year. Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy was starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was India’s official entry to the Oscars, but the film did not get shortlisted for nominations.

