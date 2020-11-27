NASA Posted Astonishing video of the planet Earth from space

Nasa astronaut: Victor Grover captures our breathtaking mother earth from space with an incredible angle. Victor Glover, one of the NASA astronauts who went to stay their next six months in the ISS (International Space Station). He recently took to his Twitter and posted the latest trending video. The video is all about Earth’s sight from space in a magnificent view. This is his first video from space, thereby extending a marvelous view of the blue planet.

What is the viral video of Victor’s about?

In the latest video, Glover illustrated his perspective on our mother earth on Twitter, expressing “The video just does not do it justice, it is pretty amazing though.”, thereby gave a glimpse of how beautiful earth is. On Twitter, he posted this video captioning, “My first video from space, Looking at the earth through the window of Dragon Resilience(Crew Dragon C207).” He also added “The scale of detail and sensory inputs have made this a breathtaking perspective”

The viral video is still in the race for getting the highest views on the microbiological platform and is currently watched by over two million people with one lakh likes and thousand comments.

Who is Victor Grover?

Victor Grover is one of the astronauts along with the other four, who were assigned to stay in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule called Dragon Resilience, which was launched on the 15th of November 2020. Victor Jerome Glover is a well-known NASA astronaut in 2013 and recognized as a pilot on the first operational flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the ISS. On the other hand, he is enjoying his trip to the ISS on the SpaceX Dragon along with the three other astronauts; Michael S Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi. The group of astronauts finally entered the space station on November 17th, 2020.

Also Read-Cyclone Nivar in the southern coast of Tamil Nadu India, All You need To Know