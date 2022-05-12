Gautam Adani becomes world’s 5th richest person by surpassing Warren Buffett

As per the latest reports, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has taken over the popular global investor Warren Buffett to become the world’s fifth-richest person alive, Adani reached these heights for the first time ever. As per estimations, Gautam Adani net worth has increased to $123.7 billion at closing time of Friday’s market, while Warren Buffett has a total net worth of around $121.7 billion ranking 6th in the list of world’s richest people.

Gautam Adani Net Worth Increasing Exponentially

Gautam Adani carries a very impressive business profile to his name and now yet another achievement is added to it. Not only he surpassed popular global investor Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway in terms of net worth, but he also managed to become the world’s fifth wealthiest person, for the first time in his life. The leading Indian businessman and entrepreneur is the chairman of the renowned Adani Group.

According to global sources such as Forbes and many others, Gautam Adani has passed ahead the 91-year-old Wall Street investor in terms of wealth by a margin of nearly $2 billion, as his wealth is consistently skyrocketing to different level of heights and these figures are from last week Friday’s market closing. According to source of the news, the Real-Time Billionaires List, Gautam Adani’s net worth is calculated to be $123.7 billion as of early Monday morning. In comparison, according to the sources, Warren Buffet has a $121.7 billion wealth.

This news of him becoming the 5th richest person on the planet came just a few days after when he became the wealthiest person in Asia. Talking more about the list, the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is sitting comfortably at the fourth wealthiest person on the planet with a estimated net worth of $130.2 billion, and is currently nearly $7 billion ahead of him.

Gautam Adani richest in Asia and 5th Richest on the Planet

According to a survey by the sources, the billionaire businessman Gautam Adani increased his fortune by $43 billion in only one year. According to a report, Adani has also emerged as the world’s largest gainer in recent years. Since April, he has risen five spots, from tenth to fifth, and has amassed many riches. This month, Gautam Adani increased the value of his wealth by more than $20 billion.

Adani’s financial success may be due to three of his multibagger stocks, which produced the most significant returns in a single calendar year. Adani Wilmar is up by 235 percent compared to its first public offering (IPO). On the other hand, Adani Green Energy has seen a 110 percent increase in value so far in 2022. Adani Power also became the sixth company in the Adani Group to reach a market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore on Monday, when the stock reached an all-time high of Rs 270.80. In addition, the stock increased by 170 percent in a year.

Gautam Adani and the Adani Group’s Empire

Gautam Adani is now Among the group of world’s wealthiest people on the planet. His empire consists of nothing less than anything including ports, mines, green energy and many such projects. If seen only four others: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $130.2 billion, French financier Bernard Arnault, who has a fortune of $167.9 billion, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of $170.2 billion, and Tesla as well as SpaceX owner Elon Musk, who has a fortune of $269.7 billion. Not only that but currently he is the wealthiest person in India as well as Asia right now, where at 5th Gautam Adani has an estimated net worth of $123.7 billion.

Gautam Adani’s enterprises in India never focuses on a single industry, despite they are always trying to focus on various industries – from airports to green energy, the group likes to have their hand over everything. The business magnate has lately focused its efforts on the alternative energy sector when the government is pushing the use of green energy in the nation.

The main six publicly traded firms which are owned by the Adani Group in India are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power. “Since the IPO of the renewable energy business Adani Green, Gautam Adani’s wealth has climbed roughly fivefold, from $17 billion in 2020 to $81 billion in 2020,” according to a study published earlier this year by the Hurun India research firm.

