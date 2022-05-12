Kelly Osbourne announces She is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne who 37 years old, better known for her appearances on reality TV show The Osbournes, shared the information that soon she is going to be a mom as she is pregnant for the first time.

Just a few months ago the popular singer announced her relationship with 45 years old Slipknot singer Sid who is her friend for a very long time.

On her recent pregnancy announcement post she Posing alongside her baby scans while relaxing at home, it was an aww moment for her fans as she made pout while showing the photographs to the camera.

Whereas, in the second photograph Kelly can be seen admiring the ultrasounds as she is sitting by the pool at her home, keeping the moment subtle in a casual blue shirt.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Hers Fans instantly flooded enter social media platforms as well as her comment section and congratulate the mom to be, saying that they were “happy for her” and Sid.

Earlier this year Kelly shocked her fans by making her romance with the popular rock star public on Instagram as she posted a cute photo of the pair kissing.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up,” she wrote. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you.”

Last year, Kelly was “checked into rehab” after she admitted to having relapsed in alcohol addiction following four year of sobriety.

The TV personality was said to be seeking treatment in an Austin, Texas facility according to Radar Online.

A source close to the family told the outlet: “The scandal about her mom’s exit from The Talk had a tremendous impact on her.

“At the same time, Ozzy has crippling Parkinson’s disease and excruciating nerve damage. Kelly felt everything hit her at once.”

The TV star’s decision comes months after she admitted she relapsed in a confessional on her Instagram Stories.

At the time she wrote: “This is a little hard for me to talk about but I’ve always promised you I will be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on on my road to recovery.

“I relapsed, not proud of it but I’m back on track and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what’s going on and what happened.”

