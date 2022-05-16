Johnny Cash Water Tower In Kingsland, Arkansas shot by an unknown person sensitive spot in

On arriving at the Kingsland municipal building early Tuesday just like any other day at work the city’s water office manager Betty Graham found that someone has shot the Jhonny Cash figure painted water tower tank located in the office. But if someone sees then it doesn’t appears to be just a random shot as the bullet hole is made in such a manner that appear that the image of the Man in Black is relieving himself.

Despite the humor spread due to the location the bullet is been hit some of the people have taken it in such a stunt, Kingsland City Council Member Sharon Crosby said the vandalism is being taken seriously.

“Kingsland received a $300,000 grant that we used to entirely refurbish the interior and exterior of the city water receptacle,” she said. “After realizing what had happened Tuesday morning, our water department director contacted state and local authorities regarding the vandalism. At this point we are waiting to hear more from the investigation, but Cleveland County has a very good sheriff’s department. Sheriff Jack Rogers and investigator Gary Young are working hard to find the responsible person.”

This is not the first time that the tower with Jhonny Cash image is been shot.

“This happened before in 1993 when [someone] shot a hole in the tank. He was charged with a class 3 felony and fined $11,000.”

In honor and an ambition to give Jhonny Cash a tribute as Kingsland is the birthplace of Cash, a silhouette of him holding a guitar along with the town name of Kingsland in large script was been painted on the water tower during the 2021 renovation project, Crosby said.

Britt Talent, Cleveland County Herald newspaper publisher and founding member of the “Kick-Start Cleveland County” organization, said fixing the tank will be expensive.

“Whoever did this broke federal law damaging a public utility,” he said. “It is a very serious issue. Repairs are initially estimated to run over $100,000. In addition, until the repairs can be undertaken, the water pump is running almost constantly to maintain proper water levels and pressure in the tank. The response we’ve received on our Facebook page is well over 95% highly irate at this senseless act of destruction.”

Kingsland, is a city with a total population of about 400, located on U.S. 79, is a proud city as it the birthplace and early childhood home of the legend Cash, who was known as one of the greatest country music singer/songwriters ever to made his appearance at the global level. In honor of that fact, the Kingsland Heritage Center committee is working toward converting the former Kingsland grammar school Sturgis Music building into a local museum recognizing Cash along with numerous other notable figures who came from Kingsland.

Also Read: The Good Doctor Season 6 Air Date and Anticipated Storyline | [Spoiler] is not coming back.