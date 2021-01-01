Lamar Odom claiming ex Sabrina Parr has hacked his social media debts for months

Getting messy! Lamar Odom observed that he and his fiance Sabrina Parr have known as it quits all over again at the same time as claiming she has hacked his social media debts for months.

“What’s up suitable people. I’ve been jogging tough to assemble my emblem and a present-day day team,” Odom, forty-one, wrote alongside a video message to his lovers on Wednesday, December 30. The former Los Angeles Clippers famous individual claimed that Parr is keeping his Instagram account “hostage,” which he has been looking for to get steady to no avail. Odom additionally advised his enthusiasts to conform with him on YouTube and Snapchat earlier than revealing that he’s beginning a room on iPhone’s Clubhouse app about “Mental Health, Toxic and Abusive Relationships and Self Love.”

Thank you for considering loving me and supporting me I love y’all returned. Now watch me paintings Parr, who formerly referred to as off the couple’s engagement remaining month in advance than reconnecting each week later, answered her exes’ allegations thru her Instagram Story. “I locate these accusations from Lamar & whoever he’s walking with tremendously disappointing,” she wrote on Wednesday in a for the motive that-deleted message. “We are not together and haven’t been for a while.” The non-public instructor, 33, stated that she has selected to transport on in “silence about the scenario” and endorsed Odom do the same. “We each apprehend the truth and I guarantee you no reality is being advised on their give up,” she introduced. “Now if you excuse me, I’m going to maintain transferring on in peace & silence.” The retired basketball participant fired lower back with an announcement on his Instagram account, pleading for Parr to give up her alleged hacking. “Sabrina prevent. You have hacked my social media every few months,” he wrote. “Your receipts are not any actual that’s from 365 days within the past. I have these days begged you to release my password. I can handiest post using the telephone you set up — you don’t want me to reveal you. So prevent. Give me my password and my passport.” Odom echoed his sentiments inside the Instagram caption, inclusive of, “No love misplaced BabyDoll but it’s over. That’s it.”

You’ve wronged me in such a number of techniques and I grow to be inclined to walk away quietly but I see you want a display. I gave you an international platform. Use it to your right or it’ll damage you. All the first-rate. Last month, the athlete and Parr celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary on November 11 — only every week after she located that they had known as it quits. They each published a picture of Odom kissing Parr on the cheek. “This has been a tough choice for me to make but it is nice for myself and my youngsters,” Parr shared on her Instagram Story on November 4, pronouncing their break up. “Lamar has a few subjects that he on my own has to paintings thru. I love him dearly however I am now not capable of being by way of his difficulty whilst he seeks the help he so desperately wishes. I wish him all the superb and I am asking that you pray for everybody concerned.” The former couple has been given engaged in November 2019, 3 months when they first stepped out in Atlanta collectively. The wedding comes to be set to take region in Miami on November eleven, 2021. Odom changed into formerly married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2013. They finalized the divorce in 2016 after placing it on maintain 12 months earlier following his near-deadly overdose. The former NBA participant stocks daughter Destiny, 22, and son Lamar Jr., 18, with ex Liza Morales.

