Mukesh Ambani JIO had become the king of the Jungle- A Force to Reckon With

The Beginning of a Revolution

The Company was registered way back in 2007 Infotel Broadband Services Limited (IBSL). It was 2010, when Reliance Industries bought a 95% stake in IBSL. IBSL was the only company that won broadband spectrum in all 22 circles in India in the 4G auction that took place earlier that year. In 2013, IBSL was renamed as Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. It launched its 4G services in September 2016 offering free data till 31 March 2017. As of 2019, Jio has the largest mobile network operator in India and the third largest mobile network operator in the world with a whopping 40.56 crore subscribers.

Ambani Steals the Limelight Yet Again

Jio had become the king of the Jungle. It was on everyone’s mouth and people had made Mukesh Ambani their god. Paying an approx. ₹225 for 1GB of Data and then getting it for free for almost 6 months was exceptional. It was a well setup plan by Jio, to make people accustomed to them services. The other mobile networks were in shock and awe at the same time, and had no answers to this new scheme. More than half of the Users of Airtel, Vodafone, Idea had switched to Jio. Free services got subscribers in phenomenal numbers and had put a huge pressure on other competitors.

JIO Welcomes 2021 With a Bang

Indians were gearing up for the New Year, Jio announced a breath-taking news for its subscribers. All Jio voice calls to be free to any network in India. It had earlier promised the same but were waiting for the right time. It comes after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) terminated its fee for calling rival networks. Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again. “For context, in September 2019, as per directions of the TRAI, the bill-and-keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January, ending IUC (Interconnection Usage Charge) for all domestic voice calls,” said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the parent of Jio, in a stock exchange filing. Though it was expected by some, as TRAI mandated zero IUC charges and also Jio had promised the same. Now, it’s a catching game for its rival mobile service providers to match the level of Jio. Otherwise, we may not be far away from seeing Jio, the lone warrior in the market.

