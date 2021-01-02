Naturi Naughton is engaged to a Mysterious southern fellow

Usually celebrities love to flaunt their relationships or better halves in the public eye. They have massive shippers and fan following that keep a track of their current status of relationship. When celebs get married their weddings are like a huge bash and share all the details and cute photos on their social media accounts but very few well known faces are able to maintain their relationships private and secret because the media and sources keep an eye on these famous personalities all the time. Although it seems that Naturi Naughton has managed to keep her engagement private and has not yet showed the face of her fiancé. She also said her wedding will be private as well.

Naturi Naughton engaged to a southern fellow

Naturi Naughton spilled some tea and revealed that she was engaged during the Christmas holiday season and has kept his fiancé behind the curtains for now. She promises to reveal his identity at their wedding. Although she has given little hints about his man and shared some information regarding her fiancées occupation and background. Her fiancé is a southern fellow that belongs to the music industry which is a general statement but a hint indeed. She was dating this secret man for about 2 years and he proposed her in a sweet surprise when the vacation photos were being taken.

Wedding location, dates and more details

Apparently Naturi wants her wedding to be in an isolated location even though she disclosed where exactly but said it will be shared in the future. She also told she wanted her man hidden and private as she didn’t want people to give their opinions or interfere in her personal relationship. She also opened up on why she avoided dating or marriage before as it didn’t feel right and now it looks like the correct step for her and her little three year old daughter. She’s happy and now Naturi and her mystery man are looking forward to possibly get married in the year 2022 and keeping their fingers crossed that until then the pandemic will hopefully not postpone the dates.

