Kate Hudson finally ready to reconnect with her family, Bill went on to have another family with his new wife

Kate Hudson had been estranged from her father, Bill Hudson for several years. Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn divorced her father in the early 1980s after several solid years of marital bliss. Bill went on to have another family with his new wife, two children, and a third daughter named Lalani.

The podcast that revealed the news

The news was revealed in an episode of “Sibling Revelry”, a podcast show that the actress hosts with her brother. In the episode, the 41-year-old actress has stated that thoughts about letting her father into her life were on her mind, and she was considering taking that step. The brother-sister duo was discussing new year resolutions when Kate made a note of her family relations and said that she’s been reevaluating them.

All her Siblings that she wants back in her life

In the podcast, she stated that she feels bad that she does not spend any time with her siblings. She has five siblings – her own brother, Olliver, three of Bill’s children, and one son of her mother and her longtime lover, Kurt Russel.

ALSO READ : Donald Trump account on Twitter got banned permanently, refused to leave White House

She hopes to have his estranged family back in her life

The star has noted that they all are getting older and more mature, and now she doesn’t mind having a little contact with them in her life. While talking about all the distraught relationships, she said that she revels in the fact that they have a happy family but she’d like to acknowledge her other siblings and make them part of her life. She considers it important.