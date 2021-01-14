Lisa Rinna shares her closet with her daughter Amelia Hamlin, Check out whole story

Amelia Hamlin took a peek in her mother Lisa Rinna’s closet to find herself a fashionable piece of clothing. She wore a vintage lace gown from her mother’s closet and posted a picture saying that her queen had given her the dress.

Lisa’s history with the Vintage Dress

Rinna rose to popularity since she acted in Days of our Lives and Melrose Place. She is now the star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Rinna had worn the dress once in 2005 and again in 2015. She took to social media to express that she was emotional when she handed down the dress to her daughter. Amelia’s father had given her the dress 28 years back and she passed it on to her daughter this year.

In 2005, Rinna looked stunning in that skin-tight dress, which accentuated her sleek figure. A decade later in 2015, she looked equally stunning when she wore the same dress at the Golden Globes after-party. The gown was a perfect fit even then when she had gone past her soap opera days and was a star of the Real Housewives franchise.

Views on the Internet about the Mother-Daughter duo

Colleagues of Rinna commented that these are the moments that worth waiting for on her posts. People even praised the sustainable fashion that they practice. It is important to note that Amelia isn’t the only daughter to get access to her mother’s clothes. Delilah, 22, another model, celebrated her birthday last year by wearing Rinna’s vintage tiger print Norma Kamali Bathing suit. It is safe to say that the family that shares clothes, stays together.

Amelia, 19, had been open about her anorexia and is currently dating a reality TV star. She has been modeling and took to her Instagram to share the special moment with her mother to the world.