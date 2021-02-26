Black clovers 284th chapter will not be releasing this week as is the usual schedule. Additionally, it’s important to point out that this was not a scheduled break in the series. Instead, the series creator has taken impromptu break from writing the series. Black clover is one of the world’s top mangoes/animates at the moment. It is said in a fantasy world where the majority of the citizens are able to use magic. The most powerful magic users have historically been amongst the ruling elite. What makes this story so compelling that none of that is true for the main character.

Black clover 284

Black clover 284 will be the newest chapter in the black clover series. The series primary character is a young man named Asta. His ultimate goal is to become the highest-ranking mage in the kingdom known as the wizard King. His reason for this goal is partly due to a rivalry’s friend/adoptive brother and also to help people. What makes this so challenging for is the fact that he has absolutely no magic. However, one day he acquires a unique magic item called the black five leaf Clover grimoire. when he acquires the square bar he also acquires a unique form of magic. Specifically, he can wield anti-magic which allows them to become one of the stronger and more unorthodox magic users. After this he goes on many adventures and becomes a member of one of the kingdoms magic knight orders. Fans have enjoyed this series since the very beginning and are understandably upset at the unexpected delay.

Delay

Black clover 284 was scheduled to release on Sunday February 28th. Unfortunately, that has now changed as the series creator has elected to take an impromptu week off. He stated that he has been working furiously last few weeks and needed a break. This of course has thrown a monkey wrench into the series release schedule. As new issues of the series barring the occasional schedule break appear every week. Fortunately, this break appears to only be for one week and Chapter 284 should be available sometime in the first week of March. Until then veterans will just have to speculate on what exactly will happen this newest adventure Asta the Black Knights of black clover.