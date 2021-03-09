Lord of the rings cast reunion celebrating the 20th anniversary of the trilogy film release. Specifically, the cast is reuniting for the events which will be presented by the Alamo Drafthouse cinema. The American cinema company will be providing this unique experience through several means. This project is a fitting tribute to a film adaptation of a series that has withstood the test of time. The films are still popular even 20 years after their original release. Which is just as impressive a way as the fact that the series they are based off is just as popular. Hopefully, the cast reunion will shed light on why both the movies and the books have withstood the shifting times.

Lord of the ring’s films and books

The Lord of the rings series has been adapted into many media forms over the decades. Of course, it’s two most popular are the books and the film trilogy. The books are almost 70 years old from the first time they were printed. Despite such a long history they continue to inspire generations of new fans each year. So much so that now many fans are aware of not just the Lord of the rings and the hobbit. they actively seek out the larger works of J.R.R. Tolkien middle Earth series. Of course, one of the major successes of series history has been the film trilogy. Not only did it submit the director Peter Jackson’s reputation filmmaker but the children between them have one 17 Oscars. the films in addition to bringing to life stories of the books proved something else. They prove that it was possible to turn such epic stories of tremendously into movies or television series. It is more than fair to say that because of this trilogy success projects like game of thrones were actually attempted.

Cast reunion

The cast reunion will be made up of several parts which will be viewable in several ways. It can either be viewed by audiences at Alamo draft House cinema locations or streamed directly via Alamo choice. The event itself will consist of showing the various films in the trilogy and special documentaries. This will include interviews with the cast and background information on the creation of the films. One of the reasons for this distribution decision is in response to the declining coronavirus pandemic. As the vaccines rollout and the virus count drops Alamo is seizing the chance to get people to come back to the theaters. There can be no doubt that this industry is one of the ones most heavily hits by the virus. However, just like the free peoples of middle Earth the movie theaters will not simply surrender their existence. Of course, no matter how fans are able to use this Castle should still be a memorable experience.