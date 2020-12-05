Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright into a mystery mission after leaving Vanderpump Rules?

It was officially announced by the star that he and his wife are leaving the Vanderpump Rules series after being active for almost eight seasons. On Friday, Taylor took the revelation news on Instagram “The last eight years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life.”

He also confessed the reason for their sudden exit acknowledging that they are taking this break time to focus on their growing family and for sharing their new endeavors.

Furthermore, it was announced real this time on Variety that “Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will not be getting back to Vanderpump Rules.”

The show’s backing off history

In the end, he concluded his statement, by saying “Thank you to all fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned, we can not wait to share what we have planned. Have a great weekend.”

In June of 2020, Bravo production as well as Evolution Media released the news that their Vanderpump Rules’ cast members will not be coming back to the show, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Capricorn. The show cast was reported after being accused of their racism allegations.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on the Bravo reality series

The American reality TV series, Vanderpump Rules was developed as a spinoff of the same production Bravo’s show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Moreover, the success of the show has resulted in the spin-off Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, featured by the show’s former cast members, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Cartwright and Taylor met each other in-between season three and four of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. There were so many ups and downs in the love story of Jax and Brittany, but somehow they still amazed their togetherness till today. Eventually, the couple was reported to be engaged in 2018 and finally got hitched in June 2019, even though the series has not stopped. And wonderfully, the couple announced that they are pregnant with their first child.