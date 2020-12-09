Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 2, Will see Falco and other young cadets, Release Date

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 2, Attack on Titan is the staple series for anime fans. There are fans of this series around the globe. The first season of this series went official in 2013. And now the fourth season is about to launch. This new season will have something amazing and exciting plot for the viewers. It will be the final two batches of the episodes. This anime series is considered one of the most impressive anime franchise. In the last season which was season 3, we have seen that humanity was dealing with the truth. Also, Season 4 will be the final season of Attack on Titan as it airs. This series was created was Japanese illustrator Hajime Isayama. Now, this Season 4 could be a bisected season or might be shorter than the expected one. Episode 2 is all set to stream. Let’s have a glimpse of the new episode.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 2 RELEASE DATE

The Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 2 is all set to release on December 13. It will be telecast on Crunchyroll and Funimation. For those who are using Hulu, they can also watch the episode over there. Those who have the Crunchyroll can now watch the Attack on Titan Episode 61 at 12:45 Om Pacific/ 5:45 pm Eastern. UK fans can watch it at 9:45 pm GMT.

ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4 Cast

This last season of Attack on Titan which is Season 4 will have the cast as:-

Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman

Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith

Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager

Yui Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse

Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi

Marina Perino as Armin Arlert

Manami Numakura as Cart Titan

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny

Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott

Rintarou Nishi as Moblit Berner

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Duri

ATTACK ON TITAN SEASON 4 Plot Going to Amaze you

A thus new episode of the last season teases that the Marleyan army has come to terms with the truth that the power of Titans is not absolute. Fighters even enjoyed a brief moment of triumph this is when they back in Liberio. The episode will have Falco and other young cadets.