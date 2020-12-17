Lucifer season 6 On Board For Netflix Renewal, Tom Ellis is back again, Release Date , cast

The American urban fantasy TV series, Lucifer literally earned everyone’s attention. And also made people yearn for more and more seasons. Initially, the show premiered on 25th January 2016, only on Fox. Later, it started premiering on Netflix. The series is, in fact, a spin-off comic book named; The Sandman. This time, Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike made sure to make season 6 much interesting. Here are the fresh updates on Lucifer season 6.

Lucifer season 6 release date

I am sure Tom Ellis’s fans would be delighted to know that season 6 is on run. In February 2020, the creators disclosed that they have finished the scriptwriting part for season 6. Whereas, they affirmed that season 5 is the last installment of the Lucifer franchise. Relying on the official sources is best, in that case, in July 2020, they declared season 6 will be the last. So, we can expect season 6 sometime in 2021.

Lucifer season 6 plot

As we all know, the story is basically about Lucifer Morningstar, a handsome hunk with the ability to punish people. He is sent from heaven to earth due to his betrayal. Eventually, the story fully focuses on Lucifer helping the detective, Chloe Decker, in each case.

So in season 6, we can expect around ten episodes. And the possible plot would be revealed soon after the trailer release. Moreover, it was spotted that the production team of Lucifer had started working on 24th September 2020 for the upcoming season 6.

Lucifer season 6 cast

It was guaranteed that Lucifer season 6 will come with the former cast. So yes, we can anticipate our favorites.

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar

Lauren German as Chloe Decker

Lesley Ann Brandt as Maze

Woodside as Amenadiel

Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

Rachael Harris as Linda Martin

Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza and other notable performers.

Lucifer season 6 latest updates

Lately, Netflix has confirmed that season 6’s first episode will be titled “Nothing Ever Changes Around Here”. Accordingly, there is no uncertainty about the release of season 6, except for the waiting time.

