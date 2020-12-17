Microsoft Surface Pro 8 CPU Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE versions, could launch in 2021

Microsoft is one of the most renowned company in the world. It has always been giving amazing devices to the people and those who are the Microsoft devices lovers the company has something new for them. It seems that 2021 will have great devices in the market. There are various processors, mobile phones, laptops, and various other gadgets which will be launch in early 2021. Microsoft also has one such gadget for its users. This is Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. The device is expected to have amazing features and specifications. Also it is expected to have the latest processor and the Windows tablet Surface Pro. However, Microsoft devices are always seen to meet the demands of the consumers and the growing environment.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE versions variants

LTE i5 8GB / 128GB LTE i5 8 GB / 256 GB LTE i5 6 GB / 256 GB i5 8 GB / 128 GB i5 8 GB / 256 GB i5 16 GB / 256 GB i7 16 GB / 256 GB i7 16 GB / 512 GB i7 16 GB / 1TB i7 32 GB / 1TB

Microsoft Surface 8 Pro LTE version features

This version will not be available in black color which means it will be only available in Platinum Gray color It will support 4G connectivity It will have maximum 16 GB RAM The RAM will be clocked at 4267 MHz The device will have 12.3 inch FHD+ display It will have 3:2 aspect ratio The device will have resolution of 2736 × 1824 The device will have the AMD version

Microsoft Surface 8 Pro Wi-Fi features

The device will be available in Black color, and Platinum Gray It will support 5G connectivity The device will have 32 GB maximum memory The RAM would be clocked at 4267 MHz It will have 12.3 inch FHD+ display It will have aspect ratio of 3:2 The device will have 2736 × 1824 resolution The device will have the AMD version

All these devices will have the 11tb gen processor. However, there is no such information about the pricing of the device. Also there is no exact launch date has been revealed by Microsoft. But the device will surely be loved by the users. As it has amazing variant. When the device will launch it will surely make big in the market.

