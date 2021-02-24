It appears God of war Ragnarock is on hold for the foreseeable future. Though there is no specific announcement to the fact the evidence seems to support it. This means that the fifth Main game installment to the God of war series could take longer than expected. Which may or may not be surprising considering that it was announced 2020. The previous installment of the series followed the primary character as he learns to be a father. In the background of facing off with the Norse pantheon of Gods. Not much is known about the upcoming game besides its name and the main characters. Unfortunately, the best evidence for it to lay comes from the fact that there has been no mention of it. Specifically, there’s been no mention of it in PlayStation for the future of 2022.

God of war

the previous installment of the series set up a epic tale and continuation to the God of war series. After the end of the third installment of the series many fans thought there was no way to continue. After the main character, had defeated all of the major Greek ambulance including his own. Unexpectedly, the developers found a way by inserting a Greek thought of war into the Norse Pantheon. Or more precisely, having a Greek God of war face-off against members of the Norse Pantheon. All the while trying to bond with his son on a journey to spread his wife’s ashes on her homeland. The game ended in such a way that it practically shouted there was going to be a sequel in the works. Additionally, it had such high acclaim that there was no doubt that there would be a sequel. That sequel was announced in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

God of war Ragnarock on hold

Unfortunately, it appears that God of war Ragnarock is currently on indefinite hold. of course, at this point that is pure guesswork as there has been no official announcement. That being said, the lack of any reference to it in Sony PlayStation release information is telling. Especially considering the games that were going to be on the same release track are mentioned. Specifically games that were going to be releasing in the same physical quarter of the year. While this simply could be a lapse in judgment or communication amongst the company it’s more likely that the game is on hold. Of course, we won’t know for certain and until the company sees fit to inform us.