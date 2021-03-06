the God of war returns to fortnight for the next 24 hours alongside the master chief. Specifically, players have the option to be up to purchase these playable avatars for the game. Both are fully functional characters capable of using signature weapons and everything else in the game. Their parents along with so many other non-original characters are helping to expand fortnight reputation. Specifically, the reputation that the game has become a place for non-franchise crossovers. This is not the first time that either of these characters have been for sale on the game store. Though in the case of the God of war it is the first time in months that he has been seeing on the servers.

the God of war and master chief

the God of war and master chief are both available for purchase from the fortnight gangster. The best value purchase for both will be their bundle purchase. In the case of the God of war this includes the avatar and other gear unique to the most recent game. Such as the talking head, the battle ax, battle shield, and a unique effect that resembles a blizzard. this bundle costs 2200 V bucks. In other words it costs about 2200 of the in game currency. All told is not a very bad deal to acquire one of the rare and more powerful avatars for the game. The master chief bundle also includes the master chief avatar. Additionally, it includes the battle legend backpack, the unique weapon gravity hammer, the pelican, and the unique warthog. all of these things are unique to the Master chief justice everything in the God of war bundle is unique as well. Though the master chief bundle does cost more as 2600 v bucks.

crossover game

Fortnight has rapidly become known as the place to find avatars from nonrelated series. Another way to put it is become known as the place to find avatars for crossover battles. The God of war and master chief come from two different franchises operated by different studios. There is practically no way they would ever cross paths except in fortnight games. This is become the norm for the game as more and more avatars from popular game series appear. In fact, with these two characters appearing many fans are wondering when a hero dressed in green magic sword might appear.