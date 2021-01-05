Emma Stone, La La Land Actress flaunts her Baby Bump in Public

Oscar-winning actress, Emma Stone is expecting her first child with her husband. The world is congratulating her when the picture of her with her baby bump broke the internet.

Emma Stone’s Health and Well-being during her Pregnancy

The news of the pregnancy broke the internet, when the actress, who is very private about her personal life, was photographed with her husband sporting athleisure and revealing her baby bump. The couple has yet not given any official statement about the child.

Reports claim that the La La Land actress is very happy and excited to become a mother. She is healthy and glowing. She has reportedly not stopped working due to the pregnancy and has been exercising daily.

The actress’ married life with Dave McCary

The actress started dating the writer of Saturday Night Live Dave McCary in 2017 after meeting on the sets of the show. They became engaged only two years later. Even though both of them are very private and liked to keep the relationship out of the limelight, they had confirmed the engagement through social media when both of them posted a picture of them hugging and showing off her unique pearl engagement ring.

The couple was set to have a wedding last year, but the coronavirus pandemic caused them to cancel the celebrations. They got married in a private ceremony instead.

A source has confirmed that Emma Stone and Dave are living a blissful married life. Dave is a very down to earth and humble guy. His best friends are people he has known from childhood and he remains unaffected by Hollywood which has added more charm to the relationship.

Emma Stone’s views on being a mother and parenthood

Emma had always been open about her desire to plan a family. She has told her fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence in an interview that her plans for the future have changed over the years. From opposing marriage during her teen year to wanting to settle down and have kids, she admits that she has come a long way.

