Eric Jerome Dickey Legendary American Author, died at the age of 59, fighting with since a long time Cancer

Eric Jerome Dickey Legendary American Author, The best-selling author of The New York Times who is known for his work Black Life, Eric Jerome Dickey, has died at the age of 59.

Eric Jerome’s career before he started writing

Dickey reportedly passed away from cancer, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Before he began writing, he had earned a degree in Computer Systems Technology from the University of Memphis and spent his early years working in the aerospace industry as a software developer. He moved to Los Angeles much later in 1983 to continue his career in engineering. But soon he found himself drawn to the arts of drawing and comedy. Dickey experimented a lot. He wrote scripts for his own stand up before spreading his wings into different genres like poetry and short stories. He released his debut novel Sister, Sister in 1996.

Eric Jerome Dickey’s Career as a writer

After publishing a few short stories, Dickey also worked on a screenplay for a film Cappuccino, in 1998 which was premiered at the Pan African Film Festival. He went on to produce many written works like Friends & lovers, Milk in my Coffee among others. His novels Chasing Destiny, Liar’s Game, Between Lovers, Thieves’ Paradise, The Other Woman, Drive me Crazy, Genevieve has earned him spots on the NY Times Bestseller List.

In addition to his work as a novelist, he has also written six issues of a comic book miniseries for Marvel. His last work, The Son of Mr. Suleman, is due to be released in April.

In many interviews, he has said that all he wants to do is to write a good story. He loved writing twists to surprise and shock the readers. After his death, many figures paid their tributes to the prolific writer in their own way.

People’s reaction to the author’s death

People took to Twitter to pay tribute to the deceased author. Roxanne Gay wrote in a tweet that he wrote path-breaking stories about the colored people which were not about slavery or their sufferings. The literary legend will live on forever through his books. He has four daughters who will hopefully strive to keep their father’s ideologies alive.