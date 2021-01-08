Fri. Jan 8th, 2021
Marion Ramsey is dead, The actress who played Officer Hooks of Police Academy dead at 73

Marion Ramsey

The Broadway and Police Academy actress Marion Ramsey is dead. Ramsey reportedly died at her own home in Los Angeles early morning on Thursday. The death is reported to be from natural causes and was sudden and unexpected.

Her team will miss the legendary Actress

Her team did not issue a public statement immediately. Later, Roger Paul Inc., the management team said that Marion’s kindness and warmth will be missed. The Statement also stated that the people close to her already feel devasted by the loss of the legend.

Marion Ramsey

Ramsey’s Career as an Actress

The actress is best known for her stellar performances in the Police Academy franchise. She played Officer Laverne Hooks. The movie released in 1984, and continued its franchise leading her to reprise her role in The Police Academy 2: The First Assignment in 1986 through to Police Academy 6: City Under Seige (1989). She worked with other notable actors like Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall, and G.W. Bailey.

The actor also etched her name as a Broadway performer in shows like Hello, Dolly, and The Little Shop of Horrors. She also made an appearance in the production of Miss Moffatt with Bette Davis, among many other shows.

Ramsey’s Early Life and her versatile nature

The Actress was born in Philadelphia in 1947 and started her acting career as early as 1976 when she acted in The Jeffersons as Tracy and bagged a recurring role on the Bill Cosby sketch comedy show.  The actress also had guest roles in Beverly Hills. Her work did not limit to on-screen acting. She voiced characters in many animated movies including Robot Chicken.

ALSO READ : Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G with quad rear camera soon to launch in India

The actress was also a great humanitarian. She spread awareness about HIV and Aids. She has three brothers who hope to keep her legacy alive.

