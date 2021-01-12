Lana Del Rey faces backlash for another controversy over White Fragility

American Singer Lana Del Rey landed herself in yet another controversy. This time her recent Instagram posts sparked off debate among netizens. The singer shared a photo of the artwork for her upcoming album “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” captioning it as “beautiful music” amid “turmoil and upheaval”. She wrote “When it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this record’s picture and that’s all I will say about that but thank you. The posts soon sparked controversy as netizens accused her of promoting “White Fragility”. However, the singer was quick to react and shared a lengthy comment which seemed like addressing the criticism over her former post, however, her reaction didn’t seem to please her fans at all.

The Singer defends herself over the controversial post, says she has friends all over the place

In her defense, Rey said that “We are all a beautiful mix of everything, some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely exclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers, my boyfriends have been rappers.” She further stated that her dearest friends have been all over the place and urged people that people that before making any comments again about the Instagram post, she is not the one storming the capital. She continued “I am literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 Seven and people should respect this.”

Lana has a history of being in Controversy over Racial abuse

However, this kind of reply by the singer didn’t go out well with her fans and they accused her to be racist. Many fans urged Rey to delete his lengthy comment on Instagram as it will only widen the controversy. Rey had been in some controversy by his rude remarks. In the last year, she was under the scrutiny of netizens for her inappropriate remarks over Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

