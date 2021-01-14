England vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test to start today at Galle Stadium

Amidst the most popular test series right now between Aussies and Indian team, another interesting test series is all set to start today. Sri Lanka will host England for a 2-match test series. English team will tour the Island nation after a long span of almost 2 years. The last time England toured Sri Lanka, they secured a memorable 3-0 victory in the test series. After the COVID-19 outbreak, Sri Lanka hasn’t played much cricket (with some fixtures being cancelled due to pandemic) whereas England has been the most active playing teams among all the cricketing nations. The first test match will be held at the Galle International Stadium where Sri Lankan team has won 18 of their previous 32 test matches. Sri Lankan team will be led by Dinesh Chandimal and for the English side Joe Root will bear the responsibility of the skipper

The hosts will like to revenge their previous whitewash at home conditions

Both teams will also look to improve rankings in the ICC Test Championship. Currently, England is at fourth spot in the tally after Australia, India and New Zealand whereas Sri Lanka sits at the 7th position in the ICC Test Championship Ranking. With the comeback of senior players like Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka team will look to take home advantage this time around. On the other hand, England will look to repeat its victorious series win of 2018. This series will also mark the retuning of Jonny Bairstow in the longest format.

England are certainly favorites to dominate the series

On the cards, England team is definitely looking the favorites. During their previous tour to Sri Lanka, they managed to grab memorable 3-0 series victory. With the likes of Joe Root, Bairstow in the batting department and the experienced all rounder Stuart Broad, England will fancy their chances. On the other hand, the hosts will look to turn the tables this time and defeat English Team at their home ground. Excitement starts today at Galle!!!

