Donovan Mitchell may be winning an MVP award, at least that is the bold claim of Nick Young. to be fair, the former NBA player has been making similar hard to believe claims. Specifically, he points out that Mitchell is a much better candidates based on his record than other nominees. This is on the heels of the team’s most spectacular season. this is most surprising for many fans of the NBA as Mitchell’s team the Utah Jazz were not ranked very high. Now nearing the end of the season, they are considered one of the best teams of the year.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been quite this prize the NBA this season. In previous seasons they have ranks usually in the middle to low category for teams. However, this season that is not the case as they consistently ranked in the top teams. In fact, they currently lead the entirety of the Association in the leaderboard’s. That is to say, they currently have the highest when loss ratio of any team in the NBA. Specifically of the 42 games they have played this season the Jazz have won 31 of them. no other team currently in the Association is able to post a win loss ratio so high.

No analyst predicted the Utah Jazz would be in position they currently hold heading into end of the season. The team is playing the best basketball they have in years, many attribute this to excellent line of players including Donovan Mitchell. Which is why they currently hold the ratings as third-highest offensive team. Additionally they also hold the title of six strongest defensive layout in the Association. While they haven’t proven themselves yet in the playoffs, they have won that chance this year. At this point it would be virtually impossible for them not to gain a spot. the only questions now for the team is will they distinguish themselves in the playoffs and will Donovan Mitchell when an MVP?

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell Just like his team at the beginning of the season wasn’t even remotely a candidate for MVP. For those who are unaware the MVP or most valued player award is given to the top player in the NBA. It signifies that player was the most important player in the season and in particular for their team to win the games. after the season that Donovan Mitchell some individuals have been stating he should be the contention for the award. Though he currently has been confirmed as far as records go there’s no doubt. The award is supposed to be issued based on the players record over the seas. Donovan Mitchell along with his teams records clearly show he has every chance of winning MVP this year.