A section of the San Andreas Fault is under greater pressure than previously thought. What this means especially for people who live around there is this will be the critical point. In other words, this spot will be the one that suffers the most damage from the quake. Of course, it will not be the only spot that suffers significant damage. As the San Andreas Fault line runs along a tremendous section of California. Arms of which are highly populated and in critically dangerous zones for earthquakes. This new information simply highlights exactly how much more there is to learn about the Earth’s tectonics.

Earthquakes in California

the news that a section of the San Andreas Fault is under greater pressure than previously thought should be suppressed. California in addition to being one of the United States most populated states is also one of the most earthquake intensive. This is due to two massive tectonic fault lines running for a great deal of the state’s length. As a result the state has somewhat of a reputation for earthquakes. In fact it is not uncommon for them to have several medium strength once a year. In fact, the state recorded two reasonably strong earthquakes in 2019. Both caused localized damage that was significant though not on the level of previous disasters. The state has recorded massive earthquakes that did tremendous amounts of structural damage. In particular, the San Andreas has caused several major earthquakes to hit the San Francisco Bay area. The last major one in fact was known to cause several buildings to collapse as well as a large segment of an elevated highway. Additionally, every major earthquake or as the locals call it big one has caused high number of human deaths. This is why the news about the San Andreas Fault is so concerned to some Californians.

A section of the San Andreas Fault under great pressure

the precise section of this new pressure on the San Andreas Fault is a region known as Mission Creek. The section was originally thought to be relatively inactive when compared to the rest of the fault. Specifically, it was believed that the rate of movements between the plates along fault at that point was only 14 mm a year. unfortunately, new evidence has shown that the actual rate is 22 mm a year. That means this section of the fall is the most active at the current time. In geological terms when something is active it usually means potential disaster around the corner. For example an active volcano is prone to volcanic eruptions. This means that the next major earthquake in California could have his epicenter in Mission Creek.

In addition to causing potential damage along the entirety of the fault line severe damage can occur at the epicenter. Specifically, if an earthquake occurs a major ground shift could follow. In other words to points on the opposite tectonic plates that were next to each other could end up feet apart. This means that buildings, water pipes, or natural gas pipes could be ruptured. That also doesn’t include the potential shockwaves radiating out that could cause damage. all of this means that additional research needs to be put into effect on the section. While there’s no way to predict the exact moment the big one will come, they can predict how bad it be.