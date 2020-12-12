Nikita Mazepin Viral Video, woman defends F1 driver after abhorrent grope

A video that recently have stormed out the Formula One Racing world, is again in the new, But this time, it’s not because the video that gained thousands of critiques but because of defence this time. In defence of driver Nikita Mazepin, the woman who got groped in a video that caused a storm in the Formula 1 world spoke out.

Women defends F1 Driver Nikita Mazepin

The woman wrote huge apology, defending Nikita. and writes she- “Hi guys, I just want to let you know that Nikita and I have been good friends for a long time and there was nothing serious about that video! Almadelcaribe, an Instagram user who has been named as the woman involved by many sources, wrote on the social media site. We have far too much faith in one another, so this was a silly way to joke between each other. I shared the video as just an inner joke about his story. I apologize sincerely. He’s a very nice guy, I will offer you my phrase, and he would not do anything to harm me or embarrass me.”

What was the exact issue?

Before it had been deleted from his personal page, a video posted to Mazepin’s Instagram page quickly circulated through the social networks. It displays Mazepin seated in a car’s back seat until the camera zooms to the back of the car where he extends back and tackles the woman’s chest sitting in the car’s back. While raising one middle finger and swatting the camera away, the woman in the clip pushes Mazepin’s hand.

HAAS releases its statement on the issue

On Wednesday, Haas released a critical statement claiming they will take disciplinary measures out over activities of the incoming driver. “The comment reads, “Haas F1 Team does not condone Nikita Mazepin’s behavior in the video recently shared on his social media. In comparison, it the fact that the video was shared on social media is abhorrent to the Haas F1 Team as well. “The problem is being worked with professionally and there will be no additional statements at that same time.”

In support of Haas, the FIA and F1 issued a joint statement. The statement reads: “We strongly support the Haas F1 Team in its response to the recent inappropriate actions of its driver, Nikita Mazepin.”

Mapezin earlier posted an apology on social media about the issue

In terms of my own offensive behavior and the fact that it was shared on social media, Mazepin posted an apology on Twitter for his “recent actions.” Mazepin wrote, “I am sorry for the offence I have correctly caused and for the embarrassment I have brought to the Haas F1 Team.” As a Formula 1 driver, I have to hold myself to a higher standard and I admit that I have let myself and several individuals down. I promise I’m going to learn from this.

Mazepin is the son of Dmitry Mazepin, the Russian billionaire, who supports the racing effort economically. Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, the Formula Two champion and son of seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, will be teammates at Haas.