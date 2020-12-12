India vs Australia Test Series Practice Match Highlights and Scores

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s aggressive Indian seam attack rattled Australia A side on day one of Sydney’s three-day tour match. At 111/7, Batting first India was in a position of bother, but the maiden first-class fifty of Bumrah brought India to a respectable 194. In reply, as Shami (3/29), Bumrah (2/33), and Saini (3/19) bowled a fiery spell, the hosts were bowled out for 108.

What to expect in the match?

This Sydney day-night game will allow the players to have a sense of circumstances within the first abroad day-night test for India. The three-day match at the brightly lit Sydney Cricket Ground will act as a suitable rehearsal for the initial test, but the flat batting track here might not be suitable because according to Ian Chappell, Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough will leave about 10 mm of grass cover on the strip for the first test.

The The match, which will be streamed live, might not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has indicated that before the Test match he wants to proceed with his own preparation routine. It may also be a tactical manoeuvre to ensure that his long-format training doesn’t give the Australians a sneak peek. “It’s not my thing to play it on and off and I want to play the full game. I’m going to speak to our physio and then decide on my involvement,’ Kohli said after the T20 series was completed.

Indian playing squad

Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal. Bench- Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul.

Australian playing squad

Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jack Wildermuth, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green. Bench: Moises

