Sat. Dec 12th, 2020
News

India vs Australia Test Series Practice Match Highlights and Scores

Bymanmohan

Dec 12, 2020 ,
India vs Australia Test Series
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami’s aggressive Indian seam attack rattled Australia A side on day one of Sydney’s three-day tour match. At 111/7, Batting first India was in a position of bother, but the maiden first-class fifty of Bumrah brought India to a respectable 194. In reply, as Shami (3/29), Bumrah (2/33), and Saini (3/19)bowled a fiery spell, the hosts were bowled out for 108.

What to expect in the match?

This Sydney day-night game will allow the players to have a sense of circumstances within the first abroad day-night test for India.The three-day match at the brightly lit Sydney Cricket Ground will act as a suitable rehearsal for the initial test, but the flat batting track here might not be suitable because according to Ian Chappell, Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough will leave about 10 mm of grass cover on the strip for the first test.
India vs Australia Test SeriesThe match, which will be streamed live, might not feature skipper Virat Kohli, who has indicated that before the Test match he wants to proceed with his own preparation routine. It may also be a tactical manoeuvre to ensure that his long-format training doesn’t give the Australians a sneak peek. “It’s not my thing to play it on and off and I want to play the full game. I’m going to speak to our physio and then decide on my involvement,’ Kohli said after the T20 series was completed.

Indian playing squad

Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal. Bench-Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul.

Australian playing squad

Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey (c & wk), Jack Wildermuth, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green. Bench: Moises
Henriques Moises Henriques
Also Read- Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S advertised launch by Realme, Know

By manmohan

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

Related Post

News

Nikita Mazepin Viral Video, woman defends F1 driver after abhorrent grope

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
News

Dragon ball super chapter 67 is soon to be free on your smartphone, Release Date, plot and cast

Dec 11, 2020 manmohan
News

Digimon Adventure, Hikari’s entry into the Digi World, Episode 27 Release Date Announced

Dec 11, 2020 manmohan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

News

Nikita Mazepin Viral Video, woman defends F1 driver after abhorrent grope

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
News

India vs Australia Test Series Practice Match Highlights and Scores

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S advertised launch by Realme, Know Specs and Features

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Amazfit GTR 2 Smartwatch launched with premium quality and exciting features

Dec 12, 2020 manmohan