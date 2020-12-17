ABC’s medical drama “Harrow” that first made its first-ever debut in March 2018 quickly became a commercial hit for both of its two seasons with the most recent season- season 2- leaving audiences agitated with a slight cliff-hanger. Ever since then, fans and viewers are thirsty for a season 3 and are desperate to know what is bound to happen next. With Leigh McGrath as the producer and creator of the series, the show did attract a lot of positive and satisfactory compliments and reviews from the audiences, fans, and critics.

Harrow Season 3 Release Dates Revealed

Though the production of season 3 started just a month after the commencement of season 2, the cast and crew decided to begin the filming and production of season 3 of “Harrow” in November 2019, with various spots and locations fixed across the lands of Brisbane and Southeast Queensland. With only a few months into filming, the pandemic occurred, which resulted in the strict rules of isolation and lockdown stopping the production and filming for good. With the advent of the virus ruining almost everybody’s lives, there was no news or updates on the production. But since the situation is slowly but surely turning back to normal, the production and shooting have resumed. Since the majority of season 3 was already filmed, it won’t take too long for the staff to finish the filming completely. The original plan was to release the third season by the end of 2020, but since it was delayed due to the pandemic, it was announced that it will be released during the first few months into 2021.

Harrow Season 3 Cast ,Who Are The Rookies and Superiors?

The third season’s cast will continue to star the majority of the previous season’s cast members, with Ioan Grufford joining the directorial team for the third season Check out the confirmed cast list:

Ioan Gruffudd as Dr.Daniel Harrow

Ella Newton as Fern Harrow

Anna Lise Phillips as Stephanie Tolson

Darren Gilshenan as Lyle Fairley

Mirrah Foulkes as Sergeant Soroya Dass

Remy Hii as Simon Van Reyk

Robyn Malcolm as Maxine Pavich

Damien Garvey as Bryan Nichols

Hunter Page-Lochard as Callan Prowd

Tony Barry as Jack Twine

Jolene Anderson as Dr.Grace

Harrow Season 3 Nerve-Wrecking and Spine-Chilling Plot Details

The entire storyline displays the life of Dr.Daniel Harrow, a forensic pathologist who uses emotions instead of a reason to solve the cases which were unsolved by others and most of them proved to be completed successfully. He strives to speak from the victim’s perspective and does whatever it takes to uncover the truth. It is quite evident that while putting his heart and soul into his work, he does come very close to losing his mind in the process. But one such brutal case begins to haunt his personal and professional lives, which may lead to tragic consequences. Season 3 will reveal the results of that specific case. The previous second season ended with a young dead man who was claimed to be the legitimate son of Dr.Daniel Harrow. Season 3 will see Daniel trying to uncover the mystery behind his supposed “son” by going after a ruthless criminal and while also protecting his loved ones till his last breath. ABC’s head Sally Riley had stated that the third season will not fail to thrill the viewers and will prove to be a “mega-hit”, just like the previous seasons.

ALSO READ : Gentefied Season 2 Of Release Date Reportedly Hard To Determine As The