Steven Meisel Aristocratic Model Stella Tennant dies at 50

Popularly known as Aristocratic Model, British Fashion Icon Stella Tennant, aged just 50 years is no more. Her sudden death shocked everyone from her fans to her family and fashion industry too. Tennant’s Family announced news of her death on Wednesday. No cause of death is known till now. The police, who were called in at the death scene, too were unable to trace any suspicious angle to her death. The model had just celebrated her 50th Birthday on December 17. Tribute poured in from her fans and well-wishers.

The British Fashion Icon Stella wasn’t that much lucky in Marriage

Tennant was born in London and was the youngest of the three children in the family. She studiedsculpture at Winchester School of Art. Tennant entered into marriage with French photographer David Lasnet and the couple were blessed with three children. However, their married life didn’t last long enough and the two were separated in the August 2020.Stella’s career rose to prominence after Being featured in Vouge Stella started his modelling career in the year 1993 and soon got noticed by the famous fashion photographer of that time Steven Meisel. He got her featured on the famous fashion magazine Italian Vouge. She then entered into an exclusive contract with fashion designer and photographer Karl Lagerfeld who made Tennant the new face of the fashion house “Chanel”. She later appeared on fashion ramp for Shiatzy Chen, Bill Blass, Dior and Chanel. She was also very successful in advertisement field and appeared in commercial films for some of the very famous fashion entities such as Calvin Klein, Hermes and Burberry. She starred in the closing ceremony of London Olympics in2012 along with Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. She also operated Luxury Homeware Company, “Tennant and Tennant” along with her Sister. She was bestowed with “ Model of the Year” in the Scottish Fashion Awards 2012. She was also active in the environment activism and worked with “Global Cool” organization promoting less usage of energy at home.

