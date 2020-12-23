OnePlus Nord N10 5G receive New update, Camera and system stability improved

Every day is a new dawn to some promising technological innovation. You can’t be sure that you aren’t missing something even if you are too much into gadgets and no matter how tech-savvy you are. There’s always something that’s going to send it past you. That’s because at this age every company and establishment is hiring the best of employees. Competition is on the rise and we keep getting new devices. In this race, OnePlus is maintaining its pace and keeping up with the trends. It is a handset company with diverse products marketed all over the world.

On October 26, this year OnePlus launched Nord N10

On November 21, it was released.

Features of Nord N10 5G

The display has a resolution of 405 pixels per inches, 1080×2400

20:9 aspect ratio

It has an LCD touchscreen

It has a refresh rate of 90 Hertz

Operating System (OS) Android 10

It has a 6 Gigabytes RAM

Internal Storage of 128 GB

Extendable memory of 512 GB

OnePlus Nord N10 has two modes: reading and night mode

A non-removable battery

4300 mAh battery

Rearview Camera of 64 MP

It also has an LED Flash, face unlock as features

Front camera 16 MP

About OnePlus Nord N10 5G Update

Users with Nord N10 have are going to get good news because they have new updates to look forward to. The Company is currently working on diversifying the new update and make it available to everyone using OnePlus Nord N10.

This update will present better camera features. It has started with European countries and the US of America. It will gradually move towards the rest of the countries. It also promises android security (December 2020). Besides camera improvements, there are going to be changes made for the better in the case of mobile network and system stability.

For Europe Update is OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE89BA

For North America, it is OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE86AA

It won’t be long till it reaches the rest of the users. Keep checking if your phone has received updates and once it does make sure you’ve good battery backup and proper internet connection or a stable WiFi connection.

