Xiaomi Mi 11 arrives with Snapdragon 888, a top-tier display, Harman Kardon speakers

Xiaomi Mi series has been a popular choice for Indians and performed well in the Indian market with tremendous sales for their tremendous festive sales in 2020 with their electronic products like smartphones, accessories and smart televisions. Due to the high demand of the Xiaomi Mi series and Redmi phones, the Chinese company has launched another Mi series phone that breaks the high standards of the previous model.

Overall Design and structure of Mi 11

The silky curved design for the screen and at the back makes the phone fit your hand with comfort, along with the 4 curved display is to look forward to. This extremely light weighted and thin phone is about 196 grams and 8.06 mm in thickness. Also it will be available in various color choices along with leather glass polishing and anti-reflective coating on the screen. The structure is overall slim and impressive.

The Xiaomi M 11 Camera

Another main feature that is often looked into is the phone’s camera. Usually the cameras have high definition quality to click images and record smoothly also often every company comes up with their own twist or design with the cameras to showcase their uniqueness. The main front camera is a 20 megapixels sensor and the Mi 11 has 3 back cameras. The prime camera consists of a 108 megapixels and a seven pixel lens sensor. One of the lenses has a 13MP big angle for a good view in size and the third camera is a 5MP that is around 50mm in size.

There are numerous items and features which are new to the market and are only seen in this smartphone.

Some of the items include:

8K recording with a professional mode option

Night scene video mode that allows you to record freely in poor light availability.

Cinematic movie lens

Several famous filters and now will also support the video format HEIF.

All the specifications on the M11

Mi 11 has taken all the limelight by being the first to introduce a 888 snapdragon which is a fantastic and latest processor that will provide spectacular graphics. This phone is bigger and better in all aspects from what M 10 had to offer and some of them are listed below:

M 11 has a display of 6.81 inches with protective covering of gorilla glass victus.

QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Best process of snapdragon 888

The touch sampling rates about 480 hertz

M 11 is all about fast charging as it has a 4600 mAh battery inside along with not only support for quick charge at 55 Watts of power.

Additionally has the latest in-built optical fingerprint scanner.

There are also stereo loudspeakers brought by Harman Kardon

Also consists of dual nano-SIM support and ready for 5G usage.

Better connectivity with amplified Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

How much M11 will cost you?

Even though this smartphone has a lot to offer people will immediately assume it’s going to be expensive but it’s rather a convincing price .There are three options for the price and divided into

8+128GB will cost about $611

8+256GB will cost about $657

12+256GB will cost about $719

Another addition is that the special edition of the phone will also contain the signature of Lei Jun.

