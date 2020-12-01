Galaxy Note20 Mystic Red and Galaxy Z Flip 5G Mystic White in the US, Know Specs and Features

The well-known smartphone producer, Samsung Galaxy Note Series: The Galaxy Note smartphones have been considered the first commercially successful example of a “phablets” line mainly introduced towards pen computing. Subsequently, all Galaxy Note models scattered shipping with a stylus pen and incorporate a pressure-sensitive Wacom digitizer. Moreover, the firm has recently made news regarding Samsung Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra recent variant release date. These smartphones are the latest in this series, which got released in August 2020. Here are the specs you need to know, before grabbing a Galaxy Note 20 Mystic Red and Galaxy Z Flip 5G Mystic White;

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 specs: The Available Colours are Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black

OS: Android

Processor: Launched with the powerful flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus processor

Display: Size (Main_Display) 7.45cm (6.9″) full rectangle / 17.33cm (6.8″) rounded corners, Resolution (Main Display) 3088 x 1440 (Quad HD+) technology (Main Display)Dynamic AMOLED 2X with color Depth 16M (Main Display)

As for cameras, the Galaxy Note 20 is sealed with a 12MP primary sensor, for the telephoto camera- 64MP, and for the ultra-wide shots- 12MP camera.

For the front camera, the phone includes a 10MP.

Memory: The smartphone is available with a maximum of 8GB of RAM

And storage capacity of up to 256GB.

Battery capacity: There is a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging and support for USB PD 3.0 facility.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G specs

The release date was to be July 22, 2020

OS: Android 10

Memory: The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, and the memory is estimated at 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 256GB of storage capacity.

A dual 12MP camera on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera on the inside.

Battery performance: The battery is rated at 3,300mAh with support for standard fast 15W fast wired charging and 9W wireless charging.

Display: This smartphone’s display is 6.7 inches with foldable type.

Initially, Galaxy Note20 Mystic Red, Galaxy Z Flip 5G Mystic White colors were only available in South Korea. But now, we can see them in the United States. So we can predict that the Galaxy Note20 Mystic Red and Galaxy Z Flip 5G Mystic White will hit the US market shortly. Furthermore, these smartphones are at 999.99 dollars just like the formal three variants.

ALSO READ: Samsung Level U2, L neckband style Bluetooth earphone hit the the market soon